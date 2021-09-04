Happy Teachers' Day 2021: 15 Best Gift Ideas for Your Teacher

Here are some gift ideas for the occasion of Teachers' day
(Photo: iStock)
Teachers' Day is almost here, and it's time we get an amazing gift for our favourite teachers. Teachers play a very important role in our lives and this day is celebrated to acknowledge their efforts.
Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on 5 September. The day is also observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Vice President and second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Various events are organized on this day in schools, colleges and other education institutions around the country. In this article, we have curated some gift ideas for teachers' day.
1. Books
A lot of teachers enjoy reading a lot. This teachers' day, gift your teacher a book of the author they admire the most.
2. A Pack of Chocolates
Everyone loves chocolates and your teacher will enjoy it too. You can gift a pack of chocolates to your teacher on the occasion of Teachers’ day.
3. Watch
A watch is something everyone needs. It is considered a decent and very useful gift.
4. Diary
Techers are always in need of a diary. A nice diary as a gift would be quite useful to them and they will probably like it.
5. Pen Stand
Many students choose to buy a pen and present it to their teachers. However, if you gift them with a nice pen stand, your present stands out and will be special.
6. Greeting Cards
Greeting cards are one of those really sweet and simple gifts. Gift one to your teachers on this occasion of Teachers' day. You can make one at home or buy it from your local gift shop.
7. Tea or Coffee Mug
One of the decent gift options is a tea or coffee mug. You can gift one to your teacher on the occasion of Teachers' day.
8. A small plant
A lot of people love to take care of plants. If your teacher is one of them, then gift a small plant to your teacher on the occasion of Teachers' day.
9. Photo Frame
This Teachers' day, gift a photo frame to your teacher with a nice picture with them.
10. Photo Collage
Dig out some nice nostalgic school memories with your teacher and make a collage out of it for your teacher. They are definitely going to love it.
11. Pen Set
Pen is something used by all. Moreover, it is something which will always be useful to a teacher. You can get one fancy or simple pen set to your teacher.
12. Customized Gift Pack
You can collect several things and pack them together for your teacher as a gift pack. For example, a wallet, a nice pen, and a pocket diary can be paired together to make a nice gift pack for teachers' day.
13. A Hand-written Note
A hand-written note is one of the sweetest thing which one can give to someone. Your teacher will like a nice hand-written note from you.
14. Cake
You can take a nice and delicious cake for your teacher on the special occasion of Teachers' Day.
15. Perfume
A good perfume can cheer anyone up. You can gift one to your teacher on the occasion of teachers' day.
