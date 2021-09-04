Teachers' Day 2021: History and Significance

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year to celebrate the importance of teachers in our lives. It is observed to honour and acknowledge the efforts made by teachers to make our lives better.

Teachers' day is celebrated on different days in different countries. In India, it is celebrated on 5 September annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President, and second President of independent India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.