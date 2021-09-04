Teachers' Day 2021: History and Significance

Here is why 5th September is celebrated as Teachers' Day
Teachers' Day is celebrated every year to celebrate the importance of teachers in our lives. It is observed to honour and acknowledge the efforts made by teachers to make our lives better.
Teachers' day is celebrated on different days in different countries. In India, it is celebrated on 5 September annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President, and second President of independent India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
As mentioned above, Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was born on 5 September, 1888, into a Telugu family in Tiruttani town. He was considered as a brilliant student, and was also an outstanding teacher, philosopher and statesman.
He served as the first Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962, and assumed the office of the President of India in the year 1962.
First Techers' Day was celebrated on 5 September 1962.
Techers play a very significant role in building a country. Teachers are the ones who dedicate themselves to shape the lives of others. They make us strong. They teach us about all aspects of life and the importance of responsibilities. Therefore, it is important to recognize and celebrated their efforts.
Many events are organized at various educational institutions to celebrate this day. Students also give special gifts to their teachers on this day.
