Raksha Bandhan 2022: Gift Ideas for Brothers and Sisters
Here are a few interesting gift ideas for your siblings.
Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and siblings can't hold their excitement to meet their loved ones, shower them with love, and exchange gifts on this auspicious occasion.
This day is dedicated to the love of siblings. They have saved us from the scolding of our parents, helped us sneak out at night, and given us their shoulders to cry on.
Siblings are one of the most important people in our lives and they help us navigate life, pick us up after falling, and support us in difficult times. We share a sweet love-hate relationship with them, from fighting together for silly things to staying up all night to listen to each other.
That is why we have the best gifting ideas for this Raksha Bandhan 2022, which can be perfect for your brothers or sisters.
Customized Jewellery: While sisters can gift their brothers bracelets, studs, chains, or even gold or silver rakhis, brothers have so many options to choose from while gifting their sisters – earrings, bracelets, necklaces, anklets, nose rings, etc.
Road Trip: Are you one of those siblings who love road trips or make sudden plans of hitting the road without informing your parents? Then a surprise road trip to the mountains or beaches will be a superb plan. Consider the things your sibling would like to do and make sure they can take some time out of their schedule.
Photo frame: Photos will never go out of fashion. We might have thousands of photos on our phones but the happiness of getting a framed picture that reminds you of a happy moment is priceless. It will be the best gift for your sibling if they live in another city due to work or college.
Sneakers: Sneakers are the new trend and people consider this an art or investment. In case your sibling is a sneakerhead, then sneakers are the best gift. Even if your sibling is not a sneakerhead, a good pair of shoes is always appreciated.
Artwork: Artwork or paintings were among the few things that kept people sane during the lockdown. If your sibling is the artistic one and indulging in art and painting is one of the best ways to spend leisure time with them, you can gift them art sets, paint brushes, canvases, Mandala art, etc to help them keep calm and stress-free.
Skincare: Skincare is the best investment for anyone irrespective of their gender or age. There are good discounts on the skincare range on popular sites and a big skincare hamper can make no one sad.
