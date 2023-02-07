Happy Propose Day 2023 Quotes, Wishes, Images, Shayari, Status for WhatsApp & FB

Happy Propose Day wishes, quotes, and images in English.
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By The Quint)
Valentine's Day is one of the most important occasions in the month of February and it is celebrated on 14 February every year. But before the Valentine's Day, people also celebrate Valentine's Week with different events like kiss day, hug day, teddy day, rose day, and propose day.
Propose Day is the second day on the list of valentine's week and it is celebrated on 8 February every year after rose day. This day is the perfect occasion to express your love and propose to your potential partner. People believe it to be the best day of the year for a marriage proposal.
Propose Day can also be celebrated by a married couple to showcase their love and affection for each other. It is not mandatory that only single people celebrate Propose Day. Let's have a look at the Shayari, quotes, wishes, messages, and images for propose day 2023.
Happy Propose Day 2023.
Propose Day 2023 Images for Wallpaper.
Propose Day 2023 images for your partner.
You will know the exact time when love finds you but you will feel it when it happens. Happy Propose day 2023!
Love is passionate, love is blind, there is no better proposal can I make, that I am the best one you will ever find!
On this propose day, make a promise for a lifetime, to never leave your partner's hand throughout your life. Happy Propose Day!
With no special dreams in my eyes, I want you to know that I care, will always make you feel the deep love, & promise to be there for you, always! Happy Propose Day!
You are my answered prayer, my fulfilled wish, & my realized dream. Will you marry me?
"Love is not just looking at each other; it's looking in the same direction." – Antoine de Saint-Exupery
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller
"Love doesn't make the world go 'round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." – Franklin P. Jones
"For you see, each day I love you more – today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." – Rosemonde Gerard
"I love you, not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you, not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me." – Roy Croft
Published: 07 Feb 2023,11:22 PM IST