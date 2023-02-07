Rose Day 2023: Shayari, Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Rose day is the first day of valentine's week and it is celebrated on 7 February every year. The occasion is all about expressing your love and affection towards your loved ones with the help of flowers, especially roses. There is no compulsion to gift red roses to people or only to your partners. You can gift roses to anyone you adore or like. It can be your friends, parents, teachers, etc.

There is different significance for different colors of roses. The red rose marks love and affection while the yellow rose is associated with friendship. Each color signifies a specific feeling.

Check out the list of quotes, wishes, shayari, and images to share with your friends and family on rose day. You can also use these to upload as a WhatsApp or Facebook status.