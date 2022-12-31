50+ Happy New Year 2023 Wishes, Images, Shayari, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

People are excited to celebrate New Year 2023 with their loved ones. New Year will be celebrated on Sunday, 1 January. Everyone will get together with their loved ones and spend the day. New Year is the time when people take holidays and try to spend as much time as they can with their family. It is time for all of us to forget about our worries and ring in the New Year on a positive note.

Everybody is excited and delighted to celebrate the brand New Year. The year 2022 is coming to an end and we cannot keep calm. We have already started wishing our friends and family so that they can start their year happily. Many people have started attending parties where all the friends and family get together to spend quality time with each other.