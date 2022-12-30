Happy New Year 2023 Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings in Different Languages

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes in Different Languages: There are only a few hours left till the new year which is pounding on the door. New Year is the day that the new calendar year officially begins. It occurs on 1 January 2023 and is the day on which the calendar's year count is increased.

To wish your friends and family, you can consider sharing the following list of Happy New Year wishes, greetings, and messages in different languages to make the festival special and memorable.