Happy New Year 2023 Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Greetings in Different Languages
Here's the list of Happy New Year wishes in Hindi, Urdu, Marathi. Bengali, and English.
Happy New Year 2023 Wishes in Different Languages: There are only a few hours left till the new year which is pounding on the door. New Year is the day that the new calendar year officially begins. It occurs on 1 January 2023 and is the day on which the calendar's year count is increased.
To wish your friends and family, you can consider sharing the following list of Happy New Year wishes, greetings, and messages in different languages to make the festival special and memorable.
Happy New Year Wishes in Hindi, English, Marathi, Bengali, and Urdu
Purane ko Alvida kahe aur asha, sapne, aur mahatvakansha se bhare naye saal ko gale lagaye. Apko naye saal ki dher saari badhaayiyan.
Mai sirf yeh batana chahta hoon ki aap ne mujhe kitni khushi di hai aur badle mai apko dher saari khushiyan mile naye saal mai. Nav Varsh ki Shubhkamnayaen.
Naye saal ka matlab hota hai nayi shuruvat. Mai chahti hu ki yeh naya saal aap ki zindagi mai khoob sari khushiyan aur taraki laye.
The vocabulary from last year belongs to that language. The words for next year are still being said. Welcome to 2023! I send you best wishes, happiness, and prosperity. Happy New Year 2023.
You have a wonderful New Year, my buddy. I hope it fulfils all of your dreams and more!!!! Welcome to 2023, I wish you a very happy New Year.
You must be looking for different opportunities in the upcoming year. I wish you life long happiness and success. Happy New Year 2023.
Happy New Year 2023. نیا سال آپ کو اور آپ کی فیملی کو مبارک
نیا سال آپ کے لیے بڑی ساری خوشیاں اور کامیبی لے کے آئے
আসন্ন নতুন বছরে আপনাদের অনেক সুখ ও সমৃদ্ধি কামনা করছি।
নতুন বছর একটি নতুন শুরু এবং নতুন জীবন। এই বছরটি অনেক সুখ এবং ভালো স্মৃতিতে ভরে উঠুক
এই নতুন বছরে আমি আপনাদের অগণিত আশীর্বাদ কামনা করছি।
जीवन हे एक साहस आहे जे सुंदर स्थळांनी भरलेले आहे. तुम्हाला 2023 मध्ये बनवलेल्या अनेक अद्भुत आठवणींच्या शुभेच्छा.
भूतकाळ विसरून नवीन सुरुवात साजरी करण्याची वेळ आली आहे. नवीन वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा!
तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबाला आशा, आरोग्य आणि आनंदाने भरलेल्या नवीन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा - आनंदाच्या उदार शिंपीसह!
जसजसे 2023 जवळ येत आहे, तसतसे मला जाणवते की मी किती भाग्यवान आहे की मी तुम्हाला माझा मित्र मानतो. तुम्ही जे काही करता त्याबद्दल मी खरोखरच कृतज्ञ आहे. माझ्या नवीन वर्षाचा संकल्प हा आहे की पुढच्या वर्षी तुमच्याशी संपर्क साधण्यासाठी अधिक वेळ काढावा, मग कितीही वेडे काम आणि आयुष्य असो.
كل عام هدية تحمل الأمل في مغامرات جديدة. أتمنى أن يكون عامك الجديد مليئًا بالاستكشاف والاكتشاف والنمو.
سنه جديده سعيده! أطيب التمنيات لصديقي الحبيب بعام رائع قادم. على الرغم من أننا على بعد أميال ، فأنت دائمًا في أفكاري وصلواتي.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: Happy New Year Happy New Year 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.