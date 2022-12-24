Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, and Posters

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Quotes, Wishes, Images, and Posters.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Quotes: This year Christmas falls on Sunday, 25 December 2022 and is followed by New Year. People are excited about the holiday season and want to make their loved ones feel special.
Christmas and New Year is annually celebrated by people with great fervour and enthusiasm. Any festival is incomplete without sharing warm wishes and messages with friends and family.
We have curated a list of quotes, wishes, messages, images, and posters for you to share on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media sites to make this festival memorable.
Christmas is like candy; it slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever.” [Richelle E. Goodrich]
The earth has grown old with its burden of care, but at Christmas it always is young, the heart of the jewel burns lustrous and fair, and its soul full of music breaks the air, when the song of angels is sung.” [Phillips Brooks]
Christmas Day is in our grasp, as long as we have hands to clasp! Christmas Day will always be, just as long, as we have we! Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart, and hand in hand!” [Dr. Seuss]
I like to compare the holiday season with the way a child listens to a favorite story. The pleasure is in the familiar way the story begins, the anticipation of familiar turns it takes, the familiar moments of suspense, and the familiar climax and ending.” [Fred Rogers]
“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” [William E. Vaughan, journalist and author]
“New beginnings are in order, and you are bound to feel some level of excitement as new chances come your way.” [Oscar Auliq-Ice, author].
Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on.” [Hal Borland, author, journalist and naturalist]
And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” [Rainer Maria Rilke, poet]
You can find inspiration in everything. If you can’t, then you’re not looking properly.” [Paul Smith, fashion designer]
May the new year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness. Happy New Year 2023.
I’m so proud of everything you achieved this year, and can’t wait to see what you do in 2023! Happy New Year 2023.
Let this year be the year you go after progress over perfection and savour every victory you make along the way to your goals. Happy New Year 2023.
Peace, Joy, and Love. Wishing you these and the Happiest of Holidays! Merry Christmas To You and Your Family.
Wishing you Christmas blessings wrapped in love, tied up with joy! Merry Christmas 2023.
