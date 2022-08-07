National Handloom Day 2022: Theme, Wishes, Quotes, & WhatsApp Status

National Handloom Day is celebrated on 7 August every year. On August 7, 1905, at the Calcutta Town Hall, a formal proclamation was made to boycott foreign goods and use only swadeshi products. This campaign was known as the Swadeshi Movement and was launched to protest against the Bengal partition by the British Government.

It was in 2015 that the Union Government declared 7 August as National Handloom Day. The main aim of National Handloom Day is to raise awareness about the importance of the handloom industry and its contribution to the socio-economic development of India.

The theme for National handloom day 2022 has not been decided yet.