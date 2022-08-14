Independence Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, and Facebook DP

Independence Day is celebrated to commemorate India's independence from British rule on 15 August 1947, the day that provisions of the 1947 Indian Independence Act came into existence.

India attained independence the same year that the Indian Constituent Assembly received legislative sovereignty. India became independent after a long struggle by some great freedom fighters. Indian citizens commemorate this day as an ode to the freedom struggle. Flags are hoisted in schools, offices, and government organisations to symbolize freedom.

Here are some special Independence Day messages, wishes, images, and WhatsApp statuses that you can share with your family and friends on this occasion.