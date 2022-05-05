Mother's Day 2022: Date in India, History, and Significance

Know the Mother's Day 2022 date in India.
(Photo: iStock)
Mother's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 8 May 2022, in India. It is usually observed on the second Sunday of May each year in India. Mother's Day is especially observed to acknowledge the hard work of every mother and appreciate their love. It is a day to celebrate their existence and acknowledge their sacrifices. It is important for everybody to remember that this year Mother's Day will be celebrated on 8 May 2022.
The occasion of Mother's Day serves as a gesture to pay gratitude to all the mothers for all their sacrifices. It allows others to thank the mothers for their efforts and the way they play different roles.
Mothers are an integral part of our lives as they take care of all our needs. Mother's Day is an event that allows them to take rest as the other people in the family take up responsibilities.
Mother's Day was first celebrated in the year 1908 by a woman called Anna Jarvis. She conducted a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, on this day.
This is how Mother's Day came into existence and it is celebrated in every part of the world.
Mother's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 8 May 2022 by all the people in India.
Mother's Day is significant as it celebrates mothers and their existence in society. It is a day to honour the sacrifices of every mother.
On this day, everybody finds out creative and exciting ways to make their mothers feel extremely special and important.
