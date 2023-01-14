Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Status

Makar Sankranti is an auspicious harvest festival which marks the beginning of the spring season. The festival is also observed as another new year in the Hindu calendar. It is important to note that the festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different parts of India by various people. Makar Sankranti 2023 is scheduled to be celebrated soon by the people who are eagerly waiting to welcome the spring season. It is one of the most auspicious festivals.

On Makar Sankranti, people get together to form groups and light bonfires. They try to follow the rituals of the festival that is observed to enjoy the harvest season. People eat good food and spend happy moments with their loved ones. As we are gearing up to celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, you should send wishes and messages to your loved ones.