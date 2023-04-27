Maharashtra Govt-Sponsored Oil Refinery Project in Konkan Faces Locals' Wrath

The oil refinery and petrochemicals project called Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited is a 50:50 joint venture between three Indian oil companies – Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, and two foreign companies – Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. The project was mooted by the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance government in 2015.

The Maharashtra government had first identified Nanar as the site for the project, which too, like Barsu, is in Ratnagiri's Rajapur taluka. However, the proposal faced intense protests from the locals.

In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena forced the BJP to stop the project at Nanar. One of the conditions for the Shiv Sena-BJP pre-poll alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections that year was that the project should be moved out of Nanar.

During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, when Thackeray was the chief minister, the proposed site was shifted to Barsu-Solgaon area. In 2022, the Eknath Shinde government started taking steps towards land acquisition and other preliminary work. However, the new site too has proved controversial.