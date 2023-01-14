Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, Messages, & Images for WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Lohri, the festival of fire, love, and light is back again and we must thank God for all it has given us. It is the time for celebration with your loved ones. It is a special occasion for the Punjabis and Sikhs. It is believed that people celebrate Lohri to mark the beginning of the harvest festival.
Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti thus it will be celebrated on 14 January this year. You can get your traditional outfits ready because it's Lohri time! You will get to enjoy a fun dance night with a bonfire for the first festival of the year 2023. The festival of Lohri also marks the end of the winter solstice. The festival is also celebrated in foreign counties with pomp and enthusiasm.
Here are a few wishes, messages, and images to share as WhatsApp Statuses and on Facebook.
On this day, people express gratitude to God and pray for a good harvest. People get to meet their loved ones and enjoy around the bonfire by offering peanuts, popcorn, and reverie in it. Later, these are consumed as 'prasad.'
Happy Lohri 2023
Lohri 2023 poster
May you enjoy this festival with lots of singing and dancing around the bonfire. Wishing you lots of smiles and success this Lohri.
May you enjoy all the sweets, gur, reverie, and popcorn on the night of Lohri. Wish you a very Happy Lohri!
May this festival of love and light bring more happiness to your life. May you have a great beginning to the harvest season!
May the pious fire of Lohri bring an end to all your struggles and negativities around you and fill your life with purity and positivity.
May the fire of Lohri burn away all your sadness and gift you the best blessings of God. Happy Lohri!
May the celebrations of Lohri be the brightest and the happiest for all of us. Wishing a blessed Lohri to everyone!
The festival of Lohri inspires us to be grateful to God and always put in the best of our efforts to be able to enjoy the fruits of our hard work later.
