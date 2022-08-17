ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Best Shri Krishna Images, HD Wallpapers, and Posters

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here's a list of the best Shri Krishna HD images, wallpapers, and posters.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Happy Janmashtami 2022: Best Shri Krishna Images, HD Wallpapers, and Posters
i

According to the Hindu Calendar, Janmashtami is observed annually on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. The festival of Krishna Janmashtami generally falls in the month of August or September. This year the pious and auspicious festival of Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, 19 August 2022.

According to the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna was born on the day of Janmashtami and that is the reason it is also called Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami.

All the Hindu devotees celebrate Janmashtami with enthusiasm by following many rituals. People observe fasts, offer special prayers, participate in Krishna Lilas and Dahi Handi events, sing devotional songs, prepare sweets, and other delicacies.

In this article we have curated some of the best images, wallpapers, and posters on Maakhan chor Shri Krishna.

Also Read

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date, Tithi Time, Rohini Nakshatra Timing, And Rituals

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Date, Tithi Time, Rohini Nakshatra Timing, And Rituals
ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Images, Wallpapers, and Posters of Shri Krishna

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Shri Krishna HD Images and Wallpapers

(Photo: iStock)

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Maakhan chor, Dahi Handi HD, WhatsApp Stickers, and Images.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Lord Krishna, Krishna Lila, and Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari HD Posters.

(Photo: iStock)

Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, and Lord Krishna HD Images for WhatsApp and Facebook.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Maakhan chor, Dahi Handi HD Images for Posters, and Status.

(Photo: iStock)

Also Read

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Greetings

Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Greetings

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×