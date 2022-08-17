20 Best Krishna Janmashtami Ideas To Celebrate the Festival at Home
Krishna Janmashtami Celebration Ideas: Here's a list of 20 of the best ideas to celebrate Janmashtami at home.
Lord Krishna’s birthday, also called Janmashtami or Gokul Ashtami, is one of the most prominent and important festivals of the Hindus. On this day, the devotees, all around the world, celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna with great pomp and show.
But we are here to make your Janmashtami more fun and creative. Here are a few ideas to celebrate the festival, in which kids can participate too. So you can keep them busy and help them learn new things.
20 Best Ideas To Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2022
1. Dress up as Lord Krishna: If you have a younger brother or child at home, you can dress him up as Lord Krishna on the auspicious occasion. The dress-up items for the festival are easily available in the markets. A yellow dhoti, a chunni, some jewellery, and some hair accessories, along with a peacock feather, and flute will do the work.
2. Dress up as Radha: You can dress up a small girl as Radha because Krishna without Radha is always incomplete. Dress her up in a colourful lehenga with some jewellery like bangles, a necklace, a pair of earrings, and a little crown.
3. Krishna Jhula: Janmashtami is incomplete without a Jhula for the little Krishna. This Janmashtami instead of buying one, try customizing a Jhula with your own hands. You can watch a few videos on the internet as well.
4. Prepare sweet dishes: A sweet dish as a prasad is mandatory on special occasions and Hindu festivals are incomplete without it. On the occasion of Janmashtami, you can prepare kheer and top it up with some fruits as well.
5. Decorate Krishna's flute: You can also ask your children or younger siblings to come together and decorate a small flute for Lord Krishna because Krishna is known for playing melodious tunes. You can use peacock feathers and other quirky accessories, as per your preference.
6. Prepare Krishna's crown: A crown with a peacock feather was a constant part of Krishna's outfit. You can ask the children to use their 'arts and crafts' skills to make a crown for Lord Krishna, and you can use the crown to decorate the idol that you will worship.
7. Make Puja ki Thali: Puja ki thali is a must-have on any Hindu occasion and Janmashtami will also be incomplete without one. You can decorate a beautiful and attractive thali with colorful stones, paper, glitter, peacock feather, etc.
8. Decorate Matka or Handi: Matka phod is an enjoyable leela for kids during Janmashtami. You can decorate a matka, an earthen pot, with colors, feathers, or anything as per your preference. It will be a great way to engage the kids and put their artistic skills to use.
9. Organize Matka or Handi competition: After the Matka is decorated, you can organize a Matka Phod competition for the kids. Hang the earthen pot with butter in it and let the children break it with a stick or flute.
10. Krishna Leela: As per the Hindu belief, the Govardhan mountain played an important role in Shri Krishna's life when Indradev got offended and the condition resulted in extremely bad weather. The mountain is seen as a sign of protection and a provider of necessities. You can recreate this episode from Krishna's life in the form of a play or drama called Krishna Leela.
11. Prepare model of Vrindavan village: Shri Krishna lived in the Vrindavan village and everyone in the village loved him, and somewhat adored his mischievous nature. You can try making the village scene using clay, colored sand, clay dolls, animals, etc.
12. Prepare Janmashtmi posters: People decorate their homes and their puja space during Janmashtmi. You can set up Lord Krishna's swing or Krishna Jhula, earthen pots, and rangoli, and can make a beautiful poster of Lord Krishna. You can also use flowers and balloons to decorate the walls.
13. Make a peacock feather: Peacock feather or mor pankh was an important part of Krishna's life and his dress-up. It is a very important element whenever we talk about Lord Krishna. This Janmashtami, you can try customizing a peacock feather using some knitting techniques and really colorful threads.
14. Sketch Lord Krishna: If you are someone who enjoys sketching, you can make a pencil sketch of Lord Krishna with his healing smile, and with the Sudarshan Chakra on his finger. You can use red, blue, green, and yellow colors to enhance some specific parts of the sketch.
15. Paint your body with Krishna's images: People who celebrate Janmashtami with pomp and show like dressing up for the celebration. We all have some basic white or light color clothing, we can use it as the base and use fabric, or acrylic colors to paint either the face of Lord Krishna, or some abstract thing like the flute or the peacock feather.
16. Mandala art: This form of art is really therapeutic and helps enhance focus. You can make a picture with a fusion of mandalas as well as abstract art. The picture can depict Lord Krishna along with birds and trees in basic black, and the detailed multicolored mandala background will add some depth to the art.
17. Make a rangoli: People not only decorate the house and the idol of Lord Krishna, they also like making rangolis at the space where the jhula and the statue of Lord Krishna are kept. A colorful Rangoli can leave everyone awestruck.
18. Make a painting of Krishna with Yashoda Maa: Shri Krishna and Maa Yashoda had a deep bond and Yashoda Maa was an important part of Krishna's life. You can make a painting, a picture or idol of Lord Krishna with Yashoda to celebrate his birthday.
19. Prepare a dance performance: You can prepare a dance performance for the devotees and guests on the occasion of Lord Krishna's birth. There are numerous regional and Bollywood songs on Lord Krishna, his birth, and his love story with Radha.
20. Sing devotional Krishna songs: If you have any singers in your family or you can sing, try singing a few famous songs or bhajans on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. We are pretty sure, people will join you along the way.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.