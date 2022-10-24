Happy Kali Puja 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Text, SMS, Wallpapers & Status

Happy Kali Puja 2022 wishes and images for your loved ones.
(Photo: iStock)
Kali Puja is an auspicious festival that is dedicated to Goddess Kali. It is observed on the new moon day in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the calendar, Kali Puja 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October. It is an extremely popular and important festival in north Bengal. People worship Goddess Kali and seek her blessings on this day. Devotees conduct prayers in their homes to observe the day. They offer sweets as well.
Kali Puja 2022 will be grandly celebrated in India on the scheduled date. People will pray to Goddess Kali for happiness, prosperity, good luck, and joy. People also share sweets and gifts with their loved ones on this day. The festival is filled with love, laughter, joy, and happiness. Kali Puja coincides with the Lakshmi Puja day of Diwali.
Let's make the auspicious festival of Kali Puja beautiful and memorable for everyone. Enjoy this day to the fullest with your friends and family. Happy Kali Puja to you.
On the special occasion of Kali Puja, I pray for your happiness and prosperity to Goddess Kali. May your life be filled with joy and good luck, a very Happy Kali Puja.
May Maa Kali shower you with her choicest blessings during the festival of Kali Puja. May you forget all your worries and stress on this day. Happy Kali Puja to you and your family.
Kali Puja is incomplete without good food, good companion, and sweets. May you have all this and enjoy the day. Happy Kali Puja to you, my friend.
Happy Kali Puja 2022.
Happy Kali Puja wishes.
Kali Puja 2022 greetings.
