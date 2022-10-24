Happy Kali Puja 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Text, SMS, Wallpapers & Status

Kali Puja is an auspicious festival that is dedicated to Goddess Kali. It is observed on the new moon day in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the calendar, Kali Puja 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October. It is an extremely popular and important festival in north Bengal. People worship Goddess Kali and seek her blessings on this day. Devotees conduct prayers in their homes to observe the day. They offer sweets as well.

Kali Puja 2022 will be grandly celebrated in India on the scheduled date. People will pray to Goddess Kali for happiness, prosperity, good luck, and joy. People also share sweets and gifts with their loved ones on this day. The festival is filled with love, laughter, joy, and happiness. Kali Puja coincides with the Lakshmi Puja day of Diwali.