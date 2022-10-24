Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Image Gifs, Status & Greetings for Family & Friends

Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, messages, and greetings for your loved ones.
Diwali - the festival of lights is just few days away and people are already excited about it. The festival is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm and grandeur. Diwali or Deepawali is a festival that is observed to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshman after an exile of 14 years. People also recognize this festival to celebrate the victory of good over evil to pay tribute to the triumph of Lord Rama over demon Ravana.
Diwali is a five day festival that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. This year Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October 2022. People purchase new clothes, distribute sweets, decorate their houses, prepare delicacies, etc. to enjoy the festival. The one special thing about Diwali is that people wish their loved ones with love, send greetings & messages to them, and send gifts to each other.
Following is the list of Diwali wishes, greetings, and messages that you can share with your friends and family.
Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year to you! I hope you and your family have a lovely and pleasant Diwali.
May the festival of light fill you with joy and prosperity. May the joy of Diwali enter your life and make you happy always. Happy Diwali 2022.
On this festival of lights, may you and your loved ones get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. I wish you success, fame, good wealth as well as the blessings of relationships, prosperity, and the brotherhood of love.
May Shri Ram ji fill your home with joy, vanquish your sorrows, illuminate your home with the sparkle of love and happiness, and fill your life with light like the lights Diwali. Happy Diwali 2022.
On the eve of Diwali, Maa Lakshmi visits your house. I wish she bestows her blessings upon you. Keep your doors open and decorate your house with colourful lights and fresh flowers. Happy Deepawali.
On this auspicious Diwali, may these fireworks burn away all of our worries, concerns, and sorrows and illuminate our lives with happiness, joy, and serenity.
Just like the vibrant colours of rangoli, I wish this Diwali brings new colours to your life along with wonderful opportunities, and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali, enjoy the festival.
May Goddess Lakshmi purge all the bad things from your life this Diwali. May you be blessed with joy, health, prosperity, and bounty. Happy Deepavali 2022.
May Maa Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth) bestow you with fortune, wealth, and success. Shubh Diwali.
I wish that on this Diwali, May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha shower their choicest blessings on you and your entire family. Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Shubh Deepawali.
Let's spread joy and illuminate others' worlds in order to truly appreciate this auspicious festival. Happy Diwali! Be safe and blessed.
Burn all the negativity like crackles, shine like diamonds, and illuminate like candles. I wish everyone a very happy and wonderful Diwali 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)