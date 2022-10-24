Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Image Gifs, Status & Greetings for Family & Friends

Diwali is a five day festival that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. This year Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 24 October 2022. People purchase new clothes, distribute sweets, decorate their houses, prepare delicacies, etc. to enjoy the festival. The one special thing about Diwali is that people wish their loved ones with love, send greetings & messages to them, and send gifts to each other.

Following is the list of Diwali wishes, greetings, and messages that you can share with your friends and family.