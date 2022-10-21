Happy Green Diwali 2022: 10 Tips To Celebrate an Eco-Friendly Deepavali
Green or Eco-Friendly Diwali 2022: Here are the 10 best tips and ideas to celebrate the festival.
All of us know what Diwali is, but do we all know what a green or eco-friendly Diwali looks like? Green or eco-friendly Diwali is the same as the festival of lights we celebrate every year, but the difference is that we also ensure that the environment isn't harmfully impacted.
A green Diwali is a festival in which we avoid carelessness and behave like responsible citizens to protect our environment. Burning crackers on Deepavali pollutes the environment to hazardous levels and therefore increases the chances of global warming. The main idea behind celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali is to maintain the sustainability of our environment and protect our planet earth.
Many of you might think there is no fun in celebrating Diwali if we do not burn crackers. Well, let us give you some ideas and tips to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali this year and make the festival more special.
10 Tips/Ideas To Celebrate an Eco-Friendly Diwali 2022
Following are some of the best ideas and tips that you can use to celebrate green/eco-friendly Deepawali 2022.
1. Use Earthen Diyas Instead of Plastic Diyas: All of us know how harmful is plastic to the environment. It is a non-biodegradable substance that pollutes air, water, and earth drastically. Therefore, we must switch to earthen lamps and diyas made by local potters. There are two benefits of using earthen diyas – first, it will not harm the environment, and second, it will support potters whose livelihood depends upon the sale of these items.
2. Use Green or Eco-friendly Crackers: Firstly, we should avoid burning crackers on Diwali because we have so many other ways to celebrate the festival. However, burning crackers is one of the best activities for children during festivals. Therefore, we can use eco-friendly crackers available in the market. Such crackers have been manufactured keeping in mind the environmental needs. Also, they release fewer toxic gases and do not pose major health threats.
3. Use Organic and Natural Colours for Rangoli: The festival of Diwali is incomplete without rangolis. But do you know that the colours used in making rangolis are non-biodegradable and harmful to your health? The toxic compounds present in non-organic colours may lead to severe respiratory issues if they are inhaled. Therefore, we must use organic and natural colours, which are eco-friendly. Using natural substances like flower petals, cinnamon, and turmeric powder are some best eco-options for rangoli making.
4. Use Cloth Packaging Instead of Plastics: The plastic packaging used in gift wrapping is also non-biodegradable and unhealthy for the environment. Use cloth packaging instead and celebrate a green Diwali.
5. Use Solar Lights To Save Energy: Lighting is an important part of Diwali, since it is a festival of lights. People use different types of lighting to decorate their houses, which leads to a lot of electricity wastage. This Diwali, try using solar lights to celebrate a green Diwali.
6. Gift Eco-Friendly Items to Your Loved Ones: All of us gift expensive items like watches, mobile phones, jewellery items to our loved ones on Diwali. This festival, let us be thoughtful and gift some eco-friendly items like plants, handmade products, and khadi items to prevent wastage of money and also save the environment.
7. Donate Your Old and Used Items: Many of us discard old and used items while cleaning our wardrobes on the occasion of Diwali. This can pollute the environment. We should donate these items to the poor and needy.
8. Prefer Homecooked Food and Sweets: On the occasion of Diwali, it is very common to purchase sweets and other food items from the market. But do you know that the boxes in which these items are packed are not environmentally friendly and contribute to environmental pollution? Therefore, we should prepare food at home and celebrate a green Diwali.
9. Use Air purifiers To Avoid Pollution: Burning crackers during Diwali releases a lot of smoke that may be harmful to health, especially to people who have respiratory disorders. Use air purifiers that will not only clean the air but also prevent pollution.
10. Avoid Loud Music To Prevent Noise Pollution: While celebrating Diwali, many people play loud music. This is not good for people with heart disease and other anxiety issues. Also, it leads to noise pollution. Therefore, we should prevent playing music at a high volume to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali.
