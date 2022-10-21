Happy Green Diwali 2022: 10 Tips To Celebrate an Eco-Friendly Deepavali

All of us know what Diwali is, but do we all know what a green or eco-friendly Diwali looks like? Green or eco-friendly Diwali is the same as the festival of lights we celebrate every year, but the difference is that we also ensure that the environment isn't harmfully impacted.

A green Diwali is a festival in which we avoid carelessness and behave like responsible citizens to protect our environment. Burning crackers on Deepavali pollutes the environment to hazardous levels and therefore increases the chances of global warming. The main idea behind celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali is to maintain the sustainability of our environment and protect our planet earth.

Many of you might think there is no fun in celebrating Diwali if we do not burn crackers. Well, let us give you some ideas and tips to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali this year and make the festival more special.