Happy Diwali 2021 Wishes in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil & Other Languages

Diwali 2021 wishes and quotes for your loved ones in English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and many more languages.
Diwali 2021 shall be celebrated on 4 November, 2021 and is right around the corner. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus around the globe and marks the anniversary of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya after a 14 year exile.
It is believed that on his return, the whole of Ayodhya lit diyas in happiness and henceforth, this tradition has been carrying on for years.
Read on to find best Diwali 2021 wishes for you and your loved ones not only in English and Hindi, but also other languages native to India such as Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali and Urdu.
May all the lamps you light on the occasion of Diwali bring peace, joy, and happiness to your life. I hope that the coming year turns out to be the most successful one for you. Happy Diwali!
May the fireworks burn away all your troubles, problems and sorrows, and may these lights fill up our lives with happiness, joy, and peace.
Happy Diwali!!
Diwali is an occasion to let the light of Diyas and candles illuminate not just your home but your life too. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali.
May this Diwali bring in good health to you and your family. Happy Diwali!!
Wishing you and your family tons of good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Have a sparkling Diwali!!
धन की वर्षा हो इतनी की हर जगह आपका नाम हो, दिन रात आपको व्यापार में लाभ हो, यही शुभकामना है हमारी, ये दीवाली आपके लिये बहुत ख़ास हो दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं
देवी महालक्ष्मी की कृपा से आप के घर में हमेशा अमंग और आनंद की रौनक हो इस पावन मौके पर आप सब को दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं
“दीपक का प्रकाश हर पल आपके जीवन में नई रोशनी लाए, बस यही शुभकामना है आपके लिए इस दीपावली में। शुभ दीपावली! ”
दिए की रोशनी से सब अँधेरे दूर हो जाए दुआ है की चाहो वो ख़ुशी मंजूर हो जाए शुभ दीवाली
Sri ram ji aapke ghar sukh ki barsat karen, Dukhon ka naas karen. Prem ki phuljhari wa anar aapke ghar ko roshan kare. Roshni ke diye aapki jingagi me khusiya layen. Happy deepawali
Is diwali pe humari dua hai ki apka har sapnna pura ho,
duniya ke unche mukam apke ho,
shoharat ki bulandiyon par naam apka ho!
Wish u a very Happy Diwali!
"दीपावली में दीपों का दीदार हो, और खुशियों की बौछार हो। शुभ दीपावली! ”
Deep Jalte jagmagate rahe, Hum aapko Aap hame yaad aate rahe,
Jab tak zindagi hai, dua hai hamari 'Aap Chand ki tarah Zagmagate rahe...' Happy Diwali.
गणेशपूजा, लक्ष्मीपूजा, दीपपूजा दिवाळीला,
उधाण येवो आनंदाला, उत्साहाला, हर्षउल्लासाला,
वंदन करूया मनोभावे आज त्या मांगल्याला.
दिवाळीच्या अमाप शुभेच्छा…!
दीप उजळती
येई हसत ही दिपावली
करुन अंधाराचा नाश
सुख यावो बहरूनी
दीपावलीच्या
हार्दिक शुभेच्छा.
धनलक्ष्मी, धान्यलक्ष्मी, धैर्यलक्ष्मी, शौर्यलक्ष्मी,
विद्यालक्ष्मी, कार्यलक्ष्मी, विजयालक्ष्मी, राजलक्ष्मी..
या दिपावलीत या अष्टलक्ष्मी तुमच्यावर धनाचा वर्षाव करोत,
शुभ दिपावली!
Rab Kare Diwali roj Hi aave,
Dilan Wich vi pyar de dive jagave
Dher Saaryian Khushyian de patake chhod jave
Rusde dilan nu wi ik kar jave
Mere walon Diwali di mubarakan
Diwali aa rahi hai te main apna chit sirf, poja, archana,shradha, Bhakti aastha te bhawna wich hi lagaona chahnda han
Je tuhade gwand wich koi rehndi hove ta dasna
Happy Diwali…….
Pyar da diva jagao,
dukhan nu door pajao,
khushiyan di shurli chalao
sab nu mithayian khawao
diwali mubarak
Deepangal Jolikka,
Pattasu vedikka,
Pudhu Thuni Udhuthi,
Magilchiyudan in'naalai neengal kondada,
En Iniya Deepavali Vaazthukkall...
anphudan shiva
Santhosham aar erukirathu
aadhu enkum deepavali andru erukirathu
naam sila kadhal matrum paraparbhu katra
matrum ankay ellaram wish thrivika
happy deepvali andru vazhuthikiran
இந்த தீபதிருநாளில் கவலைகள் மறந்து
மகிழ்ச்சி எனும் பட்டாசை வெடித்து மகிழுங்கள்..
