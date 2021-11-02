Diwali Bhai Dooj 2021: Date and Significance

Bhai Dooj 2021: History

According to old Hindu scriptures, Goddess Yamuna or Yami was extremely close to her brother Lord Yamraj. She longed to see him as they had not met in a long time so when her brother visited her on the second day after Diwali, she was elated.

She cooked delicious food and put vermillion or tilak on his forehead, praying for his long and healthy life. Lord Yamraj was extremely touched by this gesture and asked his sister for a boon. Upon this, Goddess Yamuna smiled and said that she wants him to visit her every year and that any man whose sister puts tilak on her brother's forehead shall need not be fearful of Lord Yamraj as the love of their sisters would protect them from any ill harm.

Pleased by his sister's request, Lord Yamraj granted her the boon and since then, the festival of Bhai duj, with sisters applying tilak on their brother's forehead has become an integral part of not only Hinduisim but also a significant part of the five day festival of Diwali.