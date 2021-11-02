Celebrate Diwali 2021 Without Crackers: Here's How

For the longest time, bursting of crackers has been associated with Diwali. In fact, crackers have always been an indispensable part of Diwali celebrations where both children and adults have indulged in the bursting of crackers and making the festival of lights even more enjoyable.

However, we must remember that while the bursting of crackers may be fun for a short duration of time, it has large-scale implications for both the air and the soil. In fact, it is the worst kind of pollution we can contribute to willingly and especially during testing COVID-19 times, we at The Quint encourage everyone to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali 2021.