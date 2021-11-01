Diwali Gift Ideas 2021: 20 Best Gifts for Family, Friends, Boss and Employees

Diwali Gifts 2021: Diwali is almost here and shopping for the same has already begun. Markets are full of lights, decorative items, diyas, new clothes, sweets, fire crackers and a lot of excitement.

According to Drik Pnachang, Diwali, the festival of light, begins every year from Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, i.e. 28th day of Ashwin month of Hindu calendar. It ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, i.e 2nd day of Kartik month.