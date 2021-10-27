Diwali 2021: Check the Five Days of Celebration According to the Indian Calendar

Diwali 2021 celebrations. Image used for representational purposes.
Diwali, the festival of lights shall be celebrated on Thursday, 4 November 2021.
Also known as Deepawali, Diwali is the celebration of the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan, according to the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is a day when Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman are believed to have returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exhile.
However, another belief states that it was Goddess Lakshmi who was born on Diwali during the churning of the cosmic ocean (Samudra Manthan). This is also why Goddess Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) is one of the most significant deities worshiped during the Diwali Puja for happiness and prosperity.
Diwali is observed on the fifteenth day of the month of Kartik (eighth month) in the Indian calendar. However, since the date of Diwali is determined by the Indian calendar, it usually changes every year. Nevertheless, it most often always falls between the months of October and November.
Diwali is also observed on a special night of Amavasya or 'new moon'. The Amavasya Tithi (the time period when the moon opposes the sun's light by up to 12°) in 2021 shall begin at 06:03 am on 4 November and last till 02:44 am on 5 November.
The word Deepwali is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Deep', which means Indian lantern or lamp. Therefore, every year, Indians celebrate this festival by lighting up diyas and welcoming Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.
Please read below to see the five-day calendar of the 2021 Diwali celebrations.
Diwali 2021 Day 1: Dhanteras (Dwadashi), 2 November 2021
Diwali 2021 Day 2: Choti Diwali (Trayodashi), 3 November 2021
Diwali 2021 Day 3: Diwali (Amavasya), 4 November 2021
Diwali 2021 Day 4: Padwa (Pratipada), 5 November 2021
Diwali 2021 Day 5: Bhai Duj (Dwitiya), 6 November 2021
Diwali is considered as one of the most important festivals in India. It marks the new year and is often compared to Christmas in the Western parts of the globe.
We at The Quint wish you a very Happy Diwali in advance.
