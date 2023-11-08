ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Diwali 2023 Date: Know About the Five-Day Festival & the Importance of Each Day

Diwali 2023: The five-day festival will be observed from 10 November to 15 November, in India.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Diwali, the five-day festival of lights is just around the corner and people in India are waiting to celebrate it. Diwali 2023 will be grandly observed on 12 November, across India. People keep their work aside and enjoy these five days with their friends and family. The preparations begin way before the actual festival dates. People clean their houses, decorate them with rangolis and flowers, light diyas, and wear new clothes during the auspicious festival. They spread joy and happiness.

Diwali is also known as Deepawali or Deepavali. This festival welcomes happy times and prosperity. The five days of the festival include Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali or Laxmi Pujan, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj. People celebrate these five days with lots of enthusiasm and positivity. We should make sure to keep people around us happy by spreading laughter.

Let's take a look at the five days of Diwali and the significance of each day. Know what to do on these five days and how you can spend time with your loved ones to make them feel special.

Diwali 2023: Importance of the Five Days

  • Dhanteras

Dhanteras 2023 will be observed on 10 November. It is the first day of Diwali and is popularly known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi in many parts of India. On this day, people purchase valuable items such as electronics, gold, silver, etc. It is believed that buying valuable items on this day will bring prosperity to your life.

  • Chhoti Diwali

Chhoti Diwali 2023 will be celebrated on 11 November, and it is a day before the actual festival. On this day, people celebrate the triumph of good over evil. They conduct prayers and seek blessings for a happy and prosperous life.

  • Diwali

Diwali, also known as Badi Diwali will be observed on 12 November 2023. It celebrates the victory of light over darkness. Many devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on this day and seek their blessings. They also light diyas at home and wear new clothes. Guests come to visit and people exchange gifts among each other.

  • Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja, popularly known as Annakoot in many parts of India will be celebrated on 13 November. People use cow dung to create Govardhan's shape. They conduct prayers on this day and perform parikrama.

  • Bhaiya Dooj

On the last day of the festival, Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj, on 15 November, celebrates the bonds between brothers and sisters. Sisters put tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their well-being. Brothers give presents to their sisters and promise to protect them always. Brothers and sisters spend as much time as they can on this day.

Topics:  Diwali   Diwali celebrations 

