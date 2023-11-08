Diwali 2023 Date: Know About the Five-Day Festival & the Importance of Each Day

Diwali, the five-day festival of lights is just around the corner and people in India are waiting to celebrate it. Diwali 2023 will be grandly observed on 12 November, across India. People keep their work aside and enjoy these five days with their friends and family. The preparations begin way before the actual festival dates. People clean their houses, decorate them with rangolis and flowers, light diyas, and wear new clothes during the auspicious festival. They spread joy and happiness.

Diwali is also known as Deepawali or Deepavali. This festival welcomes happy times and prosperity. The five days of the festival include Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali or Laxmi Pujan, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj. People celebrate these five days with lots of enthusiasm and positivity. We should make sure to keep people around us happy by spreading laughter.