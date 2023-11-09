Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023: Know the Railway Zones; Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023: Know the Railway Zones; Details

Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023: Around 283 trains will operate during the festival season in India.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

Indian Railways announces special trains for the festive season to accommodate passengers.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Railways announces special trains for the festive season to accommodate passengers.</p></div>
The festive season is here in India and the country is ready to celebrate it grandly. As we are gearing up to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023 with our friends and family, the Indian Railways has officially announced 283 special trains for the festive season. The decision has been taken to ensure better accommodation for passengers this festive season. According to the latest details announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the special trains will make around 4,480 trips during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Interested passengers should book their tickets during Diwali and Chhath Puja soon. According to the details announced by the Indian Railways, the Eastern Central Railway is gearing up to operate 42 trains which will cover a maximum of 512 trips and the Western Railway will run 36 trains during the festive season.

The Western Railway is expected to make a maximum of 1,262 trips. It is also important to note that the North Western Railway will run 24 trains which will make 1,208 trips, according to the official announcements.

Festival Special Trains: Railway Zones and Number of Trains

Let's take a look at the list of railway zones and the number of special trains that will operate during the festive season in India, which includes Diwali 2023 and Chhath Puja:

Central Railway (CR): 14 trains

Eastern Central Railway (ECR): 42 trains

Eastern Coast Railway Zone (ECOR): 12 trains

Eastern Railway (ER): 8 trains

Northern Railway (NR): 34 trains

North Eastern Railway (NER): 4 trains

NFR: 22 trains

North Western Railway (NWR): 24 trains

Southern Railway (SR): 10 trains

South Eastern Railway (SER): 8 trains

South Central Railway (SCR): 58 trains

South Western Railway (SWR): 11 trains

Western Railway (WR): 36 trains

It is important to note that the Indian Railways has also launched a special drive to control the chaos caused by ticketless travellers. Their main aim is to look after genuine passengers during the upcoming festival season by ensuring their comfort and safety.

The Railway Board has advised the zones to make sure that the ticket-checking staff goes through the genuineness of passengers carefully by checking their valid proof of identity and other important documents. Passengers must carry their proof of identity and tickets while travelling to avoid any confusion.

