Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023: Know the Railway Zones; Details

Indian Railways announces special trains for the festive season to accommodate passengers.
(Photo: iStock)
The festive season is here in India and the country is ready to celebrate it grandly. As we are gearing up to celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja 2023 with our friends and family, the Indian Railways has officially announced 283 special trains for the festive season. The decision has been taken to ensure better accommodation for passengers this festive season. According to the latest details announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the special trains will make around 4,480 trips during Diwali and Chhath Puja.
Interested passengers should book their tickets during Diwali and Chhath Puja soon. According to the details announced by the Indian Railways, the Eastern Central Railway is gearing up to operate 42 trains which will cover a maximum of 512 trips and the Western Railway will run 36 trains during the festive season.
Let's take a look at the list of railway zones and the number of special trains that will operate during the festive season in India, which includes Diwali 2023 and Chhath Puja:
Central Railway (CR): 14 trains
Eastern Central Railway (ECR): 42 trains
Eastern Coast Railway Zone (ECOR): 12 trains
Eastern Railway (ER): 8 trains
Northern Railway (NR): 34 trains
North Eastern Railway (NER): 4 trains
NFR: 22 trains
North Western Railway (NWR): 24 trains
Southern Railway (SR): 10 trains
South Eastern Railway (SER): 8 trains
South Central Railway (SCR): 58 trains
South Western Railway (SWR): 11 trains
Western Railway (WR): 36 trains
The Railway Board has advised the zones to make sure that the ticket-checking staff goes through the genuineness of passengers carefully by checking their valid proof of identity and other important documents. Passengers must carry their proof of identity and tickets while travelling to avoid any confusion.
