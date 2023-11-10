Happy Dhanteras 2023: 20+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images To Share With Family

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Greetings, and Images.
Happy Dhanteras Wishes 2023: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras falls on 10 November, and Diwali on 12 November 2023. It is the first day of five day festival of Deepavali. On the occasion of Dhanvantri Jayanti, people purchase gold, silver, brooms, and other household items for good luck and prosperity. One of the important rituals of Dhanteras is worship of deities like Goddess Laxmi, Lord Kuber, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Dhanvantari.
According to Hindu Mythology, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the Samudra Manthan during Dhanteras, and that is why people seek blessings of Lord Kuber and Maa Laxmi for wealth, good fortune, and happiness. The Dhanteras Muhurat time today on 10 November 2023 is from 5:27 pm to 7:27 pm.
On Dhanteras 2023, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, images, quotes, and greetings for you to share with your loved ones, and spread happiness.
May Lord Kubera bless you now and always. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
I hope this festival of Dhanteras brings lot of happiness, good luck, prosperity, and success in your life. Happy Dhanteras.
May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with countless happiness, prosperity, wealth, and health. Happy Dhanteras.
Wishing you never ending happiness and joy on this blessed occasion of Dhanteras. Happy Dhanvantri Jayanti 2023.
May Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantari fulfill all your wishes and desires in this Dhanteras. I wish happy returns of Dhantrayodashi. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, I pray that Goddess Lakshmi bless you with health, wealth and never-ending happiness. Happy Dhanteras.
May Lord Yama be happy and impressed with you on this Yama Deepam. May you be blessed with health and longevity. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
I wish you lots of profit and success in your newly started business. Happy Dhanteras 2023 my dear friend.
You should also trust in the plans of God. May this festival bless you and your family with lots of happiness and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras.
Wish you a happy and prosperous Dhanteras festival. Greetings on Dhanteras 2023.
I wish you lots of luck and fortune on this occasion of Dhanvantri Jayanti. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber keep you happy now and always. Happy Dhanteras Dear Friend.
Dhanteras is the best time of the year and we must spend it with our loved ones. Happy Dhanteras.
No matter how far you are from me, you will always be special and loved. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
I wish Goddess Lakshmi enter your house and fill it with joy, wealth, happiness, and good luck. Happy Dhanteras.
No festival is complete without family. Let us enjoy the festival of Dhanteras together. Happy Dhantrayodashi 2023.
I wish you joyful moments and brightening opportunities on this pious festival of Dhanteras. Enjoy the day!!!!
On this Dhanteras let us thank God for all the wealth and let us help the poor and needy people. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
Diwali is a festival of happiness and prosperity that begins with Dhanteras. Let us celebrate all festivals of Deepawali together. Happy Dhanteras 2023.
Have a blessed festival of Dhanteras. May Lord Dhanvantari bless you and your family always.
