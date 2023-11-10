Happy Dhanteras 2023: 20+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & Images To Share With Family

Happy Dhanteras Wishes 2023: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is the beginning of the five-day festival of Diwali. This year, Dhanteras falls on 10 November, and Diwali on 12 November 2023. It is the first day of five day festival of Deepavali. On the occasion of Dhanvantri Jayanti, people purchase gold, silver, brooms, and other household items for good luck and prosperity. One of the important rituals of Dhanteras is worship of deities like Goddess Laxmi, Lord Kuber, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Dhanvantari.

According to Hindu Mythology, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the Samudra Manthan during Dhanteras, and that is why people seek blessings of Lord Kuber and Maa Laxmi for wealth, good fortune, and happiness. The Dhanteras Muhurat time today on 10 November 2023 is from 5:27 pm to 7:27 pm.

On Dhanteras 2023, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, images, quotes, and greetings for you to share with your loved ones, and spread happiness.