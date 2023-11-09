Diwali 2023 Rangoli Designs: Unique & Easy Designs To Try at Home for Deepawali

The festival of lights Diwali is here and people in India are excited to celebrate it with their loved ones. While the main festival is on 12 November, the preparations and celebrations begin way before the actual date. It is a five-day festival that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. People clean and decorate their homes with lights and rangolis. They light up every corner of the rooms with diyas and candles. The festival brings joy to our lives.

Many people draw rangolis in their homes and workplaces to celebrate Diwali. We see rangoli-making competitions in our workplaces where the person who draws a rangoli wins a gift. Rangolis not only bring out the artist in you but also helps family members spend time together because everyone contributes to making it. You should also try making rangolis at home.