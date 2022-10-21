Happy Diwali 2022: Gifting Options for Your Loved Ones; Unique Present Ideas

Diwali 2022 gifting ideas you can use.
(Photo: iStock)
Diwali is a festival of love, light, happiness, and joy. As we are gearing up to celebrate the festival of Diwali 2022 on Monday, 24 October, it is important to take note of the traditions. One of the most important traditions that everyone should follow this festive season is to exchange gifts with each other. Exchanging gifts increases the love and affection among people. This Diwali, meet your friends and family and gift them the best items.
People often get confused when it comes to choosing a gift for their loved ones. There are a lot of gifts you can gift your friends and family during Diwali. Diwali 2022 is special because everyone will get to meet their loved ones properly after two years. The COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible for people to greet their loved ones normally.
Now, to make this festive season special and memorable, you must think of the best gifts for your friends and family. Here are some Diwali gift ideas that can help you to curate your own gift hamper.
Cookies Box
If you have people in your life who love to eat and try out new food items, cookies and dry fruits box is the perfect gift option for them. Add cookies of different flavours in that box along with some nutritious dry fruits and nuts.
Silver and Gold Coins
Another popular gifting item is silver and gold coins. You can either give a silver or a gold coin to your loved ones this Diwali.
It is believed that these coins bring in good fortune, good luck, and wealth. Therefore, they are considered a favourable gifting item during the festival.
Diyas and Candles
The festival of lights is incomplete without diyas and scented candles. You can gift your friends and family a box of scented candles and diyas. Make the box vibrant and colourful by adding different coloured candles. You can also add a customized message for your loved one.
