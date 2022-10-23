Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, & WhatsApp Texts

Chhoti Diwali, also spelt as Choti Diwali, is called Naraka Chaturdashi. This day is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha during Kartik month. The festival is all set to be observed on Monday, 24 October, according to the Hindu calendar. It is important to note that Naraka Chaturdashi marks the triumph of good over evil. People celebrate this festival with lots of excitement and fervour. Chhoti Diwali 2022 will be celebrated grandly by Hindu devotees.

Everybody in India is gearing up to celebrate the festival of Diwali. They can't wait to celebrate Chhoti Diwali 2022 grandly. The festival of lights is one of the most important and vibrant festivals in the country. People wait an entire year to celebrate Diwali. They try to spend as much time as possible with their loved ones during the festive season.