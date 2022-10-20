Dhanteras 2022 Exact Date and Time: Is Dhanteras on 22 or 23 October 2022?

Dhanteras 2022: Know the exact date and time here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Dhanteras, Dhanvantri Jayanti, Dhantrayodashi, or Dhanwantari Triodasi is one of the most important and auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus. It marks the beginning of the 5-day Diwali festival. According to the Hindu calendar, every year, Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.
On the day of Dhantrayodashi, worship of Goddess Lakshmi (puja) is considered to be more significant because it is believed that it was on the day of Dhanteras that Maa Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the sea). People also worship Lord Kubera, who is considered to be the God of wealth along with Maa Lakshmi.
There's confusion among many people over when to celebrate Dhanteras – 22 or 23? Let's find out the correct date.
According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, 22 October 2022. The Puja Muhurat is for 1 hour and 16 minutes and will start from 7:01 pm to 8:17 pm. Other important timings are as follows:
Pradosh Kaal: 5:45 pm to 8:17 pm (22 Oct)
Vrishabha Kaal: 7:01 pm to 8:56 pm (22 Oct)
Trayodashi Tithi Starts: 6:02 pm (22 Oct)
Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 6:03 pm (23 Oct)
As stated by Drik Panchang, people should avoid performing Dhanteras Puja on Choghadiya Muhurat (6:26 am in the morning and 5:45 pm in the evening) because this muhurat is auspicious only for travelling. However, the best time to perform Dhanteras Lakshmi Puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for a duration of 2 hours and 24 minutes.
