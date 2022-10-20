Dhanteras 2022 Exact Date and Time: Is Dhanteras on 22 or 23 October 2022?

Dhanteras, Dhanvantri Jayanti, Dhantrayodashi, or Dhanwantari Triodasi is one of the most important and auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus. It marks the beginning of the 5-day Diwali festival. According to the Hindu calendar, every year, Dhanteras is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

On the day of Dhantrayodashi, worship of Goddess Lakshmi (puja) is considered to be more significant because it is believed that it was on the day of Dhanteras that Maa Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the sea). People also worship Lord Kubera, who is considered to be the God of wealth along with Maa Lakshmi.

There's confusion among many people over when to celebrate Dhanteras – 22 or 23? Let's find out the correct date.