Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: Inspirational Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings to Share

The entire world celebrates Buddha Purnima because it is the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. He was the founder of Buddhism and many people follow his teachings. Buddha Purnima holds immense significance among Hindus as it celebrates the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. Buddhists from across the globe observe this day every year with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour. Buddha Purnima 2023 will be grandly observed on Friday, 5 May, by the followers of Gautam Buddha.

His followers observe this day by praying, meditating, and doing charity. On Buddha Purnima, people remember the teachings of Gautam Buddha and follow his footsteps. Buddhist followers are eagerly waiting to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2023 on Friday. It is important to note that this day coincides with the first lunar eclipse this year. One should know the important details and stay informed.