World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023: Theme, History, Objectives, & More

All about World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2023
(Image: iStock)
World Day for Safety and Health at Work, also known as Safety Day is celebrated every year on 28 April 2023. This day aims to raise awareness and educate people about preventing occupational accidents and other diseases caused due to work environment or work related injuries. Safety day was first celebrated by the International Labour Organization in 2003 and it has become a global celebration.
It is an important annual event because every year, millions of lives are lost due to health or safety hazards at work thus making it important to raise awareness and educate people about safety norms.
Let's understand the theme, history, significance, facts, and objectives about World Day for Safety and Health at Work.
The International Labour Organization decides the theme for World Day for Safety and Health at Work every year and the theme for 2023 is “A safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work”.
To prevent diseases and occupational accidents globally.
To raise awareness about creating a happy and healthy work culture in the workplace and reducing work-related deaths and injuries.
To raise awareness and promote the adoption of safe practices in the workplace
To create importance of the role of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH).
To promote a healthy work culture
International Labour Organisation first celebrated the World Day for Safety and Health at Work in 2003 to reduce the accidents and diseases caused at workplaces.
The International Labour Organization is an agency established under the United Nations that deals with labour issues like international labour standards, social and personal protection, new work opportunities, and much more.
In 1969, ILO also received the Nobel Peace Prize for achieving a great improvement in the area of fraternity and peace among several nations. India is one of the founding members of ILO.
World Safety and Health Day promotes the concept of healthy work culture.
A healthy and safe work culture promotes an employee's willingness to work hard, stay longer, behave ethically, and get along with co-workers thus creating positive relationships within the work environment is important.
This day is also observed as the International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers and the Trade Union movement has been organizing events for this day since 1996.
World Day for Safety and Health at Work focuses on improving the infrastructure, making rules and regulations, and providing necessary services to employees at all levels.
