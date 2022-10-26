Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Images, SMS, Greetings, & Status for Your Siblings

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the last day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. Bhai Dooj 2022 is all set to be observed on Wednesday, 26 October. On this day, Hindus cherish and celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. The day is celebrated on the second Tithi of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Kartik. People prepare delicious food items on this day for their siblings. It is a day that is solely dedicated to all brothers and sisters.

Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated grandly in India on Wednesday. The five-day-long festival of Diwali has already begun and people are extremely excited. They want to make their siblings feel special on Bhai Dooj. Brothers and sisters exchange gifts on this day. They pray for each other's happiness, well-being, and stress-free life.