Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Gift Ideas for Your Sister; Check Trendy Options Here

Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 26 October, in India. All the brothers and sisters will get together and spend quality time with each other. This is a day that is solely dedicated to siblings. Bhai Dooj also marks the end of the five day-long festival of Diwali. This occasion is celebrated with lots of happiness and joy. Everyone tries their best to make some time for their siblings. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, etc, in different parts of the country.

Sisters put tika on their brothers' foreheads on Bhai Dooj. They also pray for their well-being, good health, and prosperity. Everyone is gearing up to celebrate Bhai Dooj 2022 in a grand manner. They are getting ready to spend a good time and make memories with their siblings on this occasion.