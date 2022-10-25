Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Gift Ideas for Your Sister; Check Trendy Options Here

Bhai Dooj 2022 gift ideas for your sister.
(Photo: iStock)
Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 26 October, in India. All the brothers and sisters will get together and spend quality time with each other. This is a day that is solely dedicated to siblings. Bhai Dooj also marks the end of the five day-long festival of Diwali. This occasion is celebrated with lots of happiness and joy. Everyone tries their best to make some time for their siblings. Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, etc, in different parts of the country.
Sisters put tika on their brothers' foreheads on Bhai Dooj. They also pray for their well-being, good health, and prosperity. Everyone is gearing up to celebrate Bhai Dooj 2022 in a grand manner. They are getting ready to spend a good time and make memories with their siblings on this occasion.
Everybody is thinking of unique and special gift ideas for their siblings to make them feel special on Bhai Dooj. Here are some gift options that you can buy to make your sister happy.
Beauty Box
Your sister will love a specially curated beauty box that has all the skincare products. You can add different skincare ingredients and make-up items to the box.
Bags
Women love bags and purses. It helps them keep all the important items in one place. You can give them designer bags on this occasion to make them happy.
Try to find a bag with a unique design that will catch their attention. Remember to make sure that the bag is of good quality so they can use it for a long time.
Customised Mugs
Customised mugs are quite in-trend for the past couple of years. You can take a beautiful picture and use it to get a mug customised for your sister. This will make her feel loved and happy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)