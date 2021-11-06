Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greeting for Bhai Dooj.
Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival which is observed two days after Diwali (Laxmi Puja). This festival celebrates the special bond shared by brothers and sisters.
Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhaiya Dooj and Bhau Beej. On this auspicious day, sisters pray for a long and health life for their brothers. It is followed by a Tilak (vermillion) ceremony, wherein sisters apply vermillion on their brother's forehead. Brothers also present gifts to their sisters on this special day of Bhaiya Dooj.
You are one of the most important person in my life. I feel really lucky to have you as a sister. Happy Bhai Dooj!
I really look up to you and also hope that you have a great and successful life. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!
I hope this auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj brings you joy and success. Wish you a very happy Bhaiya Dooj!
I pray that god bless you with good health and prosperity. Happy Bhai Dooj!
I really admire your knowledge and look up to you. Also, I feel blessed to have you as my sister. Happy Bhai Dooj!
Bhai Dooj Wishes and Images In Hindi
Bhai Dooj Images with Wishes
