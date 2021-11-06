Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhaiya Dooj and Bhau Beej. On this auspicious day, sisters pray for a long and health life for their brothers. It is followed by a Tilak (vermillion) ceremony, wherein sisters apply vermillion on their brother's forehead. Brothers also present gifts to their sisters on this special day of Bhaiya Dooj.

Here are some wishes, quotes, images, messages, and greetings which you can share with your brothers and sisters on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.