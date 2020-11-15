Bhai Dooj 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status, Cards 

Diwali season is full of festivity. After Narak Chaturdashi/Chhoti Diwali, Diwali and Govardhan Puja comes Bhai Dooj. Also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Phonta, the festival is celebrated with much fervour in parts of India and Nepal.
Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival celebrated two days after Diwali. Similar to Raksha Bandhan, the festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the beautiful bond shared by brothers and sisters.
“You can share your pain;
You can share your fears;
And you can share your happiness
Thanks for being a very understanding brother!
Happy Bhaiya Dooj!”
“My dear brother,
Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere
and making life so beautiful,
meaningful and happy.
Happy Bhai Dooj!”
Published: undefined