Makar Sankranti 2024: Date, Time, History, Significance & How Is It Celebrated

Makar Sankranti is the day from which the northward movement of the sun begins. The period from Karka Sankranti to Makar Sankranti is known as the Dakshinayan. According to the scriptures, Dakshinayan symbolizes the night of God or the sign of negativity, whereas Uttarayan is considered a symbol of the day of God or a sign of positivity. On the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun starts its journey towards the north so, people take a holy dip in the Ganga, Godavari, Krishna, and Yamuna River at holy places and chant mantras. The sun affects all the zodiac signs normally, but it is believed that the entry of the sun in the zodiac sign of Cancer and Capricorn religiously is very fruitful. Before Makar Sankranti, the sun is in the Southern Hemisphere and due to this reason, in India, winter nights are longer and days are smaller. But with the Makar Sankranti, the sun starts its journey towards the Northern Hemisphere and the days become longer and nights smaller.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, people express their gratitude by worshiping the sun God in various forms. Any meritorious deeds or donations during this period become more fruitful.