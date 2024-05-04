Google Pays Tribute to Hamida Banu via Doodle; Know about the Amazon of Aligarh

The Google Doodle today, Saturday, 4 May 2024, is honouring Hamida Banu, a pioneering Indian woman wrestler who fought all odds to enter the male-dominated world of wrestling in the 1940s and 1950s. The doodle is paying tribute to her achievements. Hamida Banu is popularly known as India's first professional female wrestler and her journey to prominence was remarkable. It included a lot of bold challenges and she did not shy away from facing them. Everyone should know her story.

The Google Doodle on Saturday, 4 May, highlights Hamida Banu's life and struggles. In February 1954, when she was in her early 30s, Hamida Banu announced that any man who could defeat her in a wrestling match would earn her hand in marriage, according to a report by BBC. She beat two male champions.