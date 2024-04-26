Google Doodle Marks Second Phase Of Lok Sabha Election 2024 With a Voting Symbol

Polling commenced today across 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both took to social media platforms to encourage citizens to participate in record numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes on the importance of each vote and urges all the young and female voters to turn out in great numbers.

Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to citizens to contribute to the democratic process by exercising their right to vote for a stronger, secure, and prosperous nation.

The voting process began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. It is part of a seven-phased Lok Sabha election which is scheduled to end on 1 June with vote counting set for 4 June.

According to the Election Commission of India, 88 constituencies across various states and Union Territories are participating in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Notably, Kerala and Karnataka saw the highest number of constituencies going to polls, with all 20 seats in Kerala and 14 seats in Karnataka up for grabs.

A total of 1202 candidates, including 1098 males and 102 females are contesting in the second phase, vying for the votes of over 8.08 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters.