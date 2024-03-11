Google Celebrates Flat White Coffee With a Doodle Today; Know How To Prepare It

The Google Doodle today, Monday, 11 March 2024, features a steaming cup of coffee. People waking up to the doodle of coffee should not be surprised because the search engine is celebrating the delightful and energizing beverage. According to the latest details, Google is celebrating the Flat White coffee. Before we appreciate the doodle, it is important to understand what is Flat White and why it deserves importance. We have the latest details for interested people.
For those who do not know, the Flat White coffee is a drink that originated in Australia and New Zealand. It is somewhere between a strong espresso and a milky latte. Many people love to drink Flat White because of its unique taste. Google is also celebrating the drink with an animated doodle on Monday, 11 March, and you should know the details.
Here is everything you should know about the Flat White coffee. Know how it is made and why Google celebrates the drink via a doodle on Monday. Read till the end to know all the important updates.
Google Doodle Today: Importance of Flat White Coffee
A Flat White coffee contains a single or double shot of espresso, which forms the heart of the drink and provides a robust coffee flavour. To make a Flat White coffee, you will need a small amount of milk, unlike a latte.
The small quantity of milk creates a silky smooth texture without overpowering the coffee taste. The main step to making a perfect Flat White lies in the texture of the milk. You should be sure of the quantity that is required.
Flat White requires microform, which are tiny bubbles formed throughout the milk, unlike lattes.
This drink is popular among coffee lovers because of its perfect balance. While it provides a bolder coffee punch, it also remains smooth and less intense than espressos.
The espresso base provides a satisfying coffee taste and the microfoam allows a luxurious experience.
As opposed to larger lattes, the Flat White drink allows a more concentrated coffee experience in the right portion. You can either enjoy it plain or add some sweetener or flavoured syrup for a better taste.
Flat White Coffee: How To Make the Best Drink
Here are some tips you must follow to prepare Flat White coffee the correct way:
You must use fresh and cold milk for better frothing.
Make sure to check the temperature of the milk to make the right drink. If it is too hot, the milk will burn and if it is too cold, the drink will not be frothy.
Pour the drink properly. You must create layers for a balanced taste.
These are some of the tricks you should keep in mind. Celebrate the Google Doodle on Monday by making the drink at home.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)