Google Celebrates Flat White Coffee With a Doodle Today; Know How To Prepare It

The Google Doodle today, Monday, 11 March 2024, features a steaming cup of coffee. People waking up to the doodle of coffee should not be surprised because the search engine is celebrating the delightful and energizing beverage. According to the latest details, Google is celebrating the Flat White coffee. Before we appreciate the doodle, it is important to understand what is Flat White and why it deserves importance. We have the latest details for interested people.

For those who do not know, the Flat White coffee is a drink that originated in Australia and New Zealand. It is somewhere between a strong espresso and a milky latte. Many people love to drink Flat White because of its unique taste. Google is also celebrating the drink with an animated doodle on Monday, 11 March, and you should know the details.