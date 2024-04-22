Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle Shares Aerial Views of Planet’s ‘Natural Beauty'

Earth Day 2024: Google celebrates the event via a doodle on Monday, 22 April.
(Photo Courtesy: Google)
The Google Doodle on Earth Day 2024 features aerial photographs showcasing the planet's "natural landscapes and rich biodiversity". It focuses on the importance of preserving these wonders for the future generations. The Doodle today, Monday, 22 April 2024, shows aerial photographs from different locations across the globe. One must take a look at the creative Google Doodle on Earth Day. It highlights the planet's "natural beauty" and how we should save resources for the future. Read all the details.
The Google Doodle on Earth Day 2024, Monday, 22 April, stresses on the ongoing efforts by people, communities, and governments to protect the Earth's biodiversity and resources. One must take a look at the Doodle on Earth Day. The Doodle shows a one-minute video depicting the process of selecting nature images from across the globe to transform Google's logo.
Google Doodles are short-lived alterations to the Google logo, that mark various local and global themes such as holidays, significant dates, and influential figures. Here is everything you must know about the Google Doodle on Earth Day.
The places that are featured in the Google Doodle today, on Earth Day, on Monday, 22 April, are stated below:
G - The Turks and Caicos Islands protect vital biodiversity areas. The efforts focus on protecting natural resources, reefs, and endangered species. It is important to conserve the Turks and Caicos Islands rock iguana.
O - One should note that the Scorpion Reef National Park in Mexico is called the Arrecife de Alacranes. It is the largest reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is also a UNESCO biosphere reserve. The park shelters diverse coral and endangered bird and turtle species.
O - The Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland was founded in 2008. This UNESCO World Heritage Site protects Europe's largest glacier and its surrounding ecosystem.
G - Jaú National Park in Brazil is a vast forest reserve located in the Amazon rainforest. This is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it houses numerous species like the margay, jaguar, giant otter, and Amazonian manatee.
L - In 2007, the African Union launched the Great Green Wall in Nigeria. This initiative fights desertification across Africa by planting trees, promoting sustainable land management, and providing economic growth.
E - Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves in Australia are among Australia's 20 nature reserves. These shelter fragile ecosystems and endangered species. The reserves ensure the preservation of increasingly rare natural habitats.
Earth Day is an annual occasion that advocates the "protection of the environment". It is celebrated on 22 April, every year. Google is celebrating the event via a Doodle on Monday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)