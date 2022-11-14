Google Doodle Today Celebrates Doodle4Google Contest Winner; Latest Details Here

Google Doodle celebrates the Doodle4Google winner, Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata.
(Photo Courtesy: Google)
The Google Doodle today, on Monday, 14 November, is a colourful and vibrant illustration celebrating the Doodle4Google contest winner, which was conducted worldwide. In 2022, the winner of the Doodle4Google contest is Shlok Mukherjee. The Google Doodle shows an illustration of a human being hand in hand with a robot, on the Google homepage. It is important to note that there are pictures of the environment and earth in the background of the Doodle.
The winning illustration by Shlok Mukherjee is titled "India on the centre stage," and has a profound impact. The Google Doodle is crucial because of it's inner meaning. Shlok Mukherjee, the winner of the Doodle4Google contest, belongs to Kolkata, West Bengal. His illustration is not only impactful but also thoughtful in the current times.
Shlok illustrated a Google Doodle titled "India on the centre stage," which portrays an emotional picture of a person and a robot hugging in the doodle. It shows how eco-friendly robots will contribute to humanity's betterment.
Describing his illustration, Shlok Mukherjee has officially stated, "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years.”
The Doodle4Google competition is held every year for students from classes 1-12. Every year, students from across the globe participate in the contest. It aims to encourage creativity and celebrate the thoughts of young people.
Describing Shlok Mukherjee's doodle, the Google Doodle page says, "We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the doodles."
Everyone should take a look at the Google Doodle on Monday, 14 November to see the creativity by Shlok.