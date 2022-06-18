Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Romanian Physicist Ștefania Mărăcineanu

Who was Ștefania Mărăcineanu?

Ștefania Mărăcineanu was born on 18 June 1882 in Bucharest, Romania. She bagged a degree physical and chemical science in 1910, which was followed by the beginning of her career at the Central School for Girls in Bucharest.

According to the Google Doodle blog, during her stint there, the Romanian Ministry of Science offered her a scholarship and she decided to join the Radium Institute in Paris for her graduate research. She researched on polonium for her PhD thesis.