Google Doodle Today: Celebrates Glorious Images by James Webb Space Telescope

Google Doodle features the first-ever deepest photo of the universe taken from the JWST.
(Photo Courtesy: Google)
The Google Doodle on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 celebrates the first-ever deepest infrared photo of the universe taken by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) James Webb Space Telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope is also popularly known as the JWST or Webb Telescope. The deepest infrared photo of the universe taken by the James Webb Space Telescope operated by NASA is a scientific phenomenon and considered one of the biggest engineering feats of humanity.
It is important to note that the James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful telescope that has ever been launched into space. It is also believed to be the most complex infrared telescope to ever be present in space and the largest international space venture in history. It has been six months since the JWST took off.
As the JWST completes six months in space, NASA officially released Webb's first operational images that unveil new depths and galaxies.
The James Webb Space Telescope or JWST is named after the second administrator of NASA, James E Webb. He was the leader of the Apollo missions that put the first humans on the moon.
The successful launch was carried out through a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).
Through the images from the JWST, astronomers will have the opportunity to study every phase of cosmic history spanning 13.5 billion years and the mysteries beyond our galaxy.
On Wednesday, 13 July 2022, the Google Doodle features the first infrared photo of the universe captured by the JWST, it could be just the beginning of exploring further facts about space.
