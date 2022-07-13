Google Doodle Today: Celebrates Glorious Images by James Webb Space Telescope

The Google Doodle on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 celebrates the first-ever deepest infrared photo of the universe taken by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) James Webb Space Telescope. The James Webb Space Telescope is also popularly known as the JWST or Webb Telescope. The deepest infrared photo of the universe taken by the James Webb Space Telescope operated by NASA is a scientific phenomenon and considered one of the biggest engineering feats of humanity.

It is important to note that the James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful telescope that has ever been launched into space. It is also believed to be the most complex infrared telescope to ever be present in space and the largest international space venture in history. It has been six months since the JWST took off.