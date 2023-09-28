Ganesh Visarjan 2023 Today, 28 September: Puja Muhurat, Tithi, and Rituals Here

Ganesh Visarjan 2023 timings and dates are stated here for devotees.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 festivities are coming to an end today, Thursday, 28 September. The Ganesh Visarjan process will take place today, Thursday, so devotees are gearing up to complete the rituals on time. They will bid adieu to their favourite Ganpati Bappa and urge him to come back earlier next year. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated for ten days and people pray to Lord Ganesha during the festival. On the last day, devotees immerse the Lord Ganesha idol as per puja tithi.
You can take part in Ganesh Visarjan after knowing the date and time. Many people across India immerse Lord Ganesha after 1.5, 3, 5 and 7 days of the festival, however, the last visarjan day is the most significant. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is scheduled to end on 28 September, and it is the last visarjan day.
Lord Ganesha is ready to go back to his heavenly abode after the last day making the devotees sad. However, people look forward to celebrating the festival again next year with a lot more enthusiasm and grandeur.
Here are the dates and muhurat you should note if you want to do Ganesh Visarjan 2023 correctly:
Ganesha Visarjan will take place on Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday, 28 September 2023.
The auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan are as follows for devotees:
Morning Muhurat: 6:12 am to 07:42 am.
Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 10:42 am to 03:11 pm.
Afternoon Muhurat: 4:41 pm to 06:11 pm.
Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara): 6:11 pm to 09:11 pm.
Night Muhurat (Labha): 12:12 am to 01:42 am on 29 September 2023.
Chaturdashi Tithi Start date and time: 10:18 pm on 27 September 2023.
Chaturdashi Tithi End date and time: 6:49 pm on 28 September 2023.
After the puja is over, Lord Ganesha is prepared for the visarjan and he is taken to the immersion venue. People bid adieu to Bappa and pray for happiness and prosperity.
