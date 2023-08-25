Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 Eco-friendly Rakhis That You Can Make at Home Easily

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebrate this festival with eco-friendly Rakhis.
(Photo: iStock)
The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, and siblings can not hold their excitement. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie sacred threads called Rakhi around the wrists of their brothers for good health and longevity, the brothers in turn offer gifts to their sisters with a promise to protect them always.
Raksha Bandhan is an amazing festival, that signifies the precious bond of love between siblings. This year, the Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 30 and 31 August 2023.
Are you someone who is concerned about the environment? well, if yes, then you should definitely celebrate the eco-friendly Raksha Bandhan. Did you know Rakhis pollute the environment? Yes, you heard me right, the material used in the manufacturing of rakhis is non-biodegradable, and increase the carbon dioxide levels in the environment, like other non-biodegradable wastes. We all know the harmful effects of increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere such as Green House Effect, Global Warming, and more.
Let us read about some DIY methods to prepare the eco-friendly Rakhis at home.
Following are some of the eco-friendly and sustainable Rakhis that you can make at home this Raksha Bandhan 2023.
1. Rice Rakhi: Rice grains are used to make this rakhi. Because rice is readily available at home, it is quite easy to make rice rakhi. Rice grains, thread, beads, and cardboard can all be used to create rice rakhi. The main components of the this eco-friendly rakhi are rice grains and cardboard, and you may use any kind of thread to decorate it however you choose.
2. Pasta Rakhi: Pasta is used to make this eco-friendly rakhi. Yes, you heard correctly. The rakhi's middle piece can be made out of pasta and tied with a thread. If your brother enjoys pasta, he'll love it without a doubt. To make this rakhi more eye-catching, you may also colour the pasta sticks.
3. Dry Fruit Rakhi: The ideal present for your "fitness freak" brother would be a rakhi made with dry fruits. This eco-friendly rakhi can be easily made at home by using any dry fruits and affixing them to a thread.
4. Pumpkin Seeds Rakhi: You can take some pumpkin seeds and color them. Use cardboard or Buckram Sheet and stick the seeds to it with glue. Tie a thread to it, and your pumpkin rakhi is ready.
5. Cashew and Spice Rakhi: This rakhi is not only easy to make, but also good looking. Take a cardboard and cut it into circular shapes. With the help of glue, attach these circular shaped cardboard pieces on a golden piece of cloth. With the help of glue attach the spices and cashews on the cardboard. And that's it, the eco-friendly rakhi is ready.
6. Pom Pom Rakhi: Prepare pom pom at home using colored threads and wool. Attach the pom pom balls along with beads on a thread using a needle. This eco-friendly rakhi will be ready in 5 to 10 minutes.
7. Clay Rakhi: Prepare clay at home. Give it the desired shape, and color it according to your choice. Let it dry and embellish it with beads. Attach a thread to it and the stylish eco-friendly clay rakhi is ready.
