Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Traditional Rules to Follow While Placing Ganesha Idol

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals that is celebrated widely in different parts of India. People celebrate this festival with joy and happiness. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is set to be celebrated from 19 September to 28 September. The arrival of Lord Ganesha marks the beginning of this ten-day festival. One of the most auspicious festivals is around the corner and it is important to start the preparations. We should celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together.

People have been following certain traditions and rituals while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for many years. The rituals have been passed on for generations and it is important to follow them. We should worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Many people organise prayers in their houses and ask Lord Ganesha to bless their families with peace, prosperity, and joy.