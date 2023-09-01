World Coconut Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

World Coconut Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Activities, and More.
World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on 2nd September to create awareness among people about the countless benefits of coconuts across the globe. The day is dedicated to promote sustainable coconut farming and its significant benefits.
The coconut products like coconut oil and coconut milk have been used since ancient times for health and beauty. Recognizing World Coconut Day highlights the importance of coconut farming for sustaining livelihoods, and bolstering the economy of tropical nations.
World Coconut Day also commemorates the formation of Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) - an organization that is established to improve the socio-economic welfare of farmers and other industry stakeholders in a vibrant Coconut Sector .
The members of Asian Pacific Coconut Community includes all coconut producing countries, including India. According to APCC, "The main aim of this organization is to promote, coordinate and harmonize all activities of the coconut industry which sustains the lives of millions of small farmers as well as those engaged in production, processing and marketing of coconut products."
Let us read about the World Coconut Day 2023 date, theme, history, significance, activities, and more.
World Coconut Day is an event that is observed to highlight the benefits of coconut farming across the world. The day is celebrated every year on 2nd September.
World Coconut Day will be celebrated on Saturday, 2 September 2023.
The theme of World Coconut Day 2023 is "Sustaining Coconut Sector for the Present and Future Generation."
The history of World Coconut Day dates back to 2 September 1969, when Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) was founded. The APCC was established with an aim to promote coconut farming across Asia-Pacific regions. The organization declared 2nd September as World Coconut Day in 2009 on the occasion of its 40th anniversary.
The significance of World Coconut Day includes the following:
To promote and highlight the economic, environmental, and nutritional aspects of coconuts.
To celebrate the cultural significance and value of coconuts across different nations of the world.
To create awareness about the health benefits of coconuts, and inspire people to use them in their diet.
To highlight the plethora of coconut uses in tropical nations.
To educate people about the economic benefits of coconut cultivation.
The World Coconut Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the value and importance of coconuts in different sectors including food, oil, economy, environmental stability, and more.
Some of the activities of this day include participation of government, non-government, public organizations, and industry stakeholders in World Coconut Day events, seminars, campaigns, and workshops to highlight the benefits of coconut, and promote coconut cultivation on global level.
