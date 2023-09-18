Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Simple Modak Recipe You Can Try at Home; Know the Steps

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is set to begin on Tuesday, 19 September. The preparations to celebrate the festival have begun in full swing. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed grandly by many devotees. They bring Lord Ganesha's deity to their homes and worship him during the festival. Apart from conducting prayers and arti, people also make various delicacies at home to celebrate the festival. The most common items that are prepared during this time are modaks and laddoos. People also distribute these items.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant and auspicious festivals among Hindus. They pray to Lord Ganesha for a happy and prosperous future. Devotees wait for an entire year to celebrate the festival so when the time comes, they start preparing well in advance. They wait to spend quality time with their friends and family.